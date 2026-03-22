Inter hit a snag in Florence, slowing their title charge as Milan close the gap and are now six points behind; On the other hand, Fiorentina have picked up a crucial point, both for the table and, above all, for morale; behind the 1-1 draw against Cristian Chivu’s side lies a clear message to all their rivals: the Viola are alive and kicking, continuing to keep the relegation zone at bay and racking up their third positive result in the league (one win and two draws). The Nerazzurri had taken the lead through a goal from Pio Esposito in the first minute of the match; in the second half, Cher Ndour scored the equaliser in the 77th minute.
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Cordoba: "Milan have team issues in the dressing room; they aren't united enough to challenge for the title"
"THIS IS THE NAPOLI CONTE WANTED AT THE START OF THE SEASON"
During the post-match analysis on DAZN, former Inter defender Ivan Ramiro Córdoba explained why he believes Napoli could be Inter’s real rivals for the Scudetto, rather than Milan: “Napoli are the most complete and incisive side – exactly the kind of team Conte wanted at the start of the season. I see Milan as having some issues within the squad; they don’t strike me as a compact, cohesive team capable of challenging for the Scudetto. Obviously, I’m speaking from the outside and I don’t know the internal dynamics in the dressing room, but there have been a few incidents during the season that lead me to think this way.”
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