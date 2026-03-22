Cordoba: "Milan have team issues in the dressing room; they aren't united enough to challenge for the title"

Inter hit a snag in Florence, slowing their title charge as Milan close the gap and are now six points behind; On the other hand, Fiorentina have picked up a crucial point, both for the table and, above all, for morale; behind the 1-1 draw against Cristian Chivu’s side lies a clear message to all their rivals: the Viola are alive and kicking, continuing to keep the relegation zone at bay and racking up their third positive result in the league (one win and two draws). The Nerazzurri had taken the lead through a goal from Pio Esposito in the first minute of the match; in the second half, Cher Ndour scored the equaliser in the 77th minute.



