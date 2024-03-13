Kylian Mbappe ain't done yet! PSG superstar on track for more silverware as he strikes again to dump Nice out of Coupe de France

Kylian Mbappe led the way once again as Paris Saint-Germain held off a resilient Nice side to advance to the Coupe de France semi-finals.

Mbappe & Fabian Ruiz score before Nice pull one back

Lucas Beraldo's first PSG goal sealed tidy 3-1 win

Luis Enrique's side to face Rennes in semi-final