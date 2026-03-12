Goal.com
Live
Crystal Palace FC v AEK Larnaca FC - UEFA Europa Conference League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport
Simone Gervasio

Translated by

Conference League, results and round of 16 fixtures: Rayo and Strasbourg do well. Crystal Palace disappoints

How did the Conference League round of 16 matches go?

The first leg of the Conference League round of 16, with Fiorentina not the only team in action. Great entertainment, goals and surprise results in the other matches too. Let's see how it went.

  • Without any major problems and with an overhead kick goal, Shakhtar won away at Lech Poznan (1-3). Another away win in Turkey, where Rayo Vallecano beat Samsunspor 3-1. Panichelli scored again in Strasbourg's 2-1 win at Rijeka. AZ did well, beating Sparta Prague 2-1 thanks to a brace from Parrott.

    AEK cruised to a 4-0 win at Celje, already securing qualification. Mainz drew 0-0 away to Sigma Omoluc, while Crystal Palace were held to a 0-0 draw at home by AEK Larnaca (the winner of this tie will face Fiorentina). The return legs will be played in a week's time.

