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Emanuele Tramacere

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Como, Fabregas: "I don’t know if this is the most important match in the club’s history. Gasperini’s style of play? I’m not interested in what others think. Let me explain the concept of the false nine. The three-man defence..."

Cesc Fàbregas spoke to both Sky and DAZN to preview the crucial Champions League clash between his side, Como, and Roma, a match counting towards the 29th round of Serie A. 

From his team selection – with a three-man defence deployed for the first time since the match against Milan and Nico Paz playing as a false nine up front – to the Champions League campaign, here are his comments

  • PERRONE OUT

    "Perrone? He’s been called up. It’s true that he, like all the players, says he’s feeling fine, and that’s how it should be. However, yesterday he only trained a little with the team and, for this type of match, it’s better to have players available who have been at 100% all week. He’s still ready to come on if we need him, but today it was important to go with the players who have trained well all week and have a very clear game plan.”

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  • THREE-MAN DEFENCE

    "You say it's three... we'll see about that." 

  • FALSE 9

    "A false nine? It’s another option, but to me he’s still a striker, just with different characteristics. If you play with Osimhen, you have a player who attacks the space behind the defence; if you play with Messi, he’s someone who drops deeper to link up play; if you play with Haaland, he’s someone who holds up the ball more, like Lukaku. They’re different characteristics. It all depends on our game plan: we choose based on the players’ qualities and what we want to do on the pitch."

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  • CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

    "Obviously, I didn’t expect to be here so soon, but that’s not the point. A manager’s job is about taking it day by day: we can’t think about what will happen in a month or two. We have a vision, a process that we believe can take us far in three, four or five years’ time. From there, we need to work hard, believe in it and keep growing bit by bit, with all the players and the whole club. I’ll say it again: we’re all very young – the club, the director, the staff, the players. That’s why we must carry on with patience, courage, humility and work very hard."

    Playing without a natural centre-forward. Is that a choice to have more control of the game and more passing? “Yes, obviously that’s one of the reasons: to occupy the midfield effectively. We have quality players, lads who, in matches like these – where there’s a lot of one-on-one play and where it’ll be a very physical game – need to have character and courage. Quality players who want the ball and know how to handle it. Then we also have players like Smolcic and Bayer who can attack the space behind the defence effectively. I’ve experienced many matches against deep-lying defences, mid-table sides sitting back, or against teams that mark man-to-man. I think the team knows how to respond well to all situations, and we’ll see if the same happens today and if everything we’ve prepared works out.”

    With Gasperini and Roma, it’s never been a straightforward affair. Is this atmosphere part of the match too? “Everyone sees football differently. That’s the beauty of the game: you can win in so many ways. We all have our own opinions; this is the manager’s, and I respect it one hundred per cent. Sometimes you believe more in one thing than another, but we have to work on our own path, our own development, our own style of play and our own identity. Honestly, I don’t really care what others think, because they aren’t here with our vision and our philosophy. It’s a different one, but it can still be successful. Let’s try to bring home the win today; for me, that’s the most important thing.”

  • THE MOST IMPORTANT MATCH IN COMO'S HISTORY?

    "I don’t know if it’s the most important match in history. I think there are people here who can say that much better than I can. The only thing I can say is that for us it’s just another match, an important one. It’s three points; there are ten matches left, nine after this one. We must keep working, because in football you can win today and then lose the next two, or the opposite. That’s why I always say that in football you have to work hard and prepare for the match to go out and win. In our case, let’s see if what we’ve prepared works today."

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