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'Clinical and ruthless' - Arsenal earn high praise from Renee Slegers after overcoming Chelsea in 'tight' Women’s Champions League clash
Defending champions prove unstoppable
The Dutch tactician was full of praise for her players after they weathered an early storm to secure a commanding lead in their European tie. Despite Chelsea hitting the woodwork twice in the opening exchanges, goals from Stina Blackstenius, Chloe Kelly, and Alessia Russo ensured the defending champions took control of the game, eventually winning 3-1.
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Slegers hails Gunners' clinical edge
Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, Slegers said: "The game was very tight today. We both had our moments. We were clinical and ruthless with our chances. There were different momentum shifts - they started really well and we stayed in the game. It was gritty at times, there were duels, there is very little time and space in the central areas. It was hard at times."
The night was particularly special for Russo, whose late strike provided the Gunners with a crucial two-goal cushion to take to Stamford Bridge. The goal carried historical weight, as Russo's goal was her eighth in the Champions League this season, setting a new record for the most goals by an English player in a single edition of the tournament.
Despite the personal accolade, the striker refused to grow complacent, stating: "We definitely know that with two goals, it can change in an instant. It is nowhere near done. We'll have to prepare really well and see what we can improve on from this game. They came out really well, and we'll need to settle that."
Bompastor fumes at officiating
While Arsenal celebrated, Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor was left frustrated by what she perceived as a lack of quality in the officiating. The Blues saw a goal from Veerle Buurman disallowed, with the Chelsea manager suggesting that a premature whistle from the referee prevented VAR from correctly intervening in the decision-making process.
She said: "It was not good enough. When you are playing quarter-final of the Champions League you need to have the best referees. Especially when you have the VAR. I think it's crazy the goals we got disallowed were actually good goals. The referee whistled before the VAR checked the decision. When you know the VAR is there, allow the goal and if the goal is not allowed because there is a fault you just disallow the goal. So I think it was not good enough."
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What comes next?
There is little time for Arsenal to rest on their laurels, as a massive domestic fixture looms on the horizon. The Gunners are set to host Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday in a match that carries significant weight for their WSL title aspirations. With a 10-match winning streak now under their belts across all competitions, Arsenal are the form team in the country. However, they know the job against Chelsea is only half-done, with the return leg at Stamford Bridge scheduled for next Wednesday, where they expect a fierce reaction from Bompastor’s side.