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USWNT Newsers GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie return as Cavan Sullivan and Mathis Albert retain USMNT spots for Nations League clash with Haiti

USA
Haiti vs USA
Haiti
CONCACAF Nations League

Mauricio Pochettino has named a 25-player U.S. Men's National Team roster ahead of the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals. The roster features the return of stars Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun, while Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall and Mathis Albert are among the young stars who remain with the team after impressing during the most recent camp.

Next matches
HAI

HAI

CONCACAF Nations League

14 Nov 2026

USA

USA

  • imago-sport-1083944879.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Trip to semifinals on the line

    The U.S. is set to face Haiti in the upcoming two-legged series to determine a place in the spring's CONCACAF Nations League semifinal round. The matches will be the first competitive games of the 2030 cycle as the U.S. looks to win the CONCACAF Nations League for the fourth time in the competition's five-edition history.

    Up first will be a match against Haiti on Nov. 14 at Nu Stadium in Miami. That match will be Haiti's home leg due to the inability to play matches in the country. The U.S. will then host in Cincinnati three days later.

  • imago-sport-1078275916.jpgSports Press Photo

    The roster in full

    GOALKEEPERS: Matt Freese (New York City FC), Diego Kochen (Lyngby Boldklub), Brian Schwake (Nashville
    SC)

    DEFENDERS: Reed Baker-Whiting (Nashville SC), George Campbell (West Bromwich Albion FC), Sergiño Dest (PSV
    Eindhoven), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union), Bryan Reynolds (Stade Rennais), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Auston Trusty (Celtic)
    MIDFIELDERS: Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth), Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund), Sebastian Berhalter
    (Middlesbrough), Santiago Castañeda (SC Paderborn), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Adri Mehmeti (Red Bull New York), Gio Reyna (RC Strasbourg Alsace), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)
    FORWARDS: Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Justin Ellis (Orlando City SC), Julian Hall (Red Bull New York),
    Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union)

  • imago-sport-1084393611.jpgIcon Sportswire

    Breaking down the team

    After Pochettino handed out 13 debuts during the last camp, this squad features just two uncapped players: Reed Baker-Whiting and Santiago Castaneda. It also includes a player in Brian Reynolds who has not been in camp under the USMNT boss.

    Largely, then, the team is familiar. 19 players return from the most recent team, which won matches against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada during the first post-World Cup international break. It also features 13 of the 26 players that were a part of this past summer's World Cup run.

    Additionally, the squad features plenty of Nations League experience, with 10 players who have lifted the trophy at least once.

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  • imago-sport-1079072822.jpgIcon Sportswire

    What comes next?

    The USMNT's players will begin reporting to Atlanta following this weekend's club matches before facing Haiti in that first game on Nov. 14.

Next matches
HAI

HAI

CONCACAF Nations League

14 Nov 2026

USA

USA