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Chelsea women's player ratings vs Leicester: Sam Kerr makes history! Striker enters the Blues' record books while Lauren James dazzles to secure Champions League spot

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Chelsea FC Women
S. Kerr
L. James
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Leicester City WFC vs Chelsea FC Women
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Sam Kerr wrote her name into Chelsea's history books yet again on Sunday, as she kickstarted a comfortable 3-1 win over Leicester City that confirmed the Blues will be playing Champions League football again next season. Sonia Bompastor's side only needed a point to secure a top-three finish after Manchester United's slip-up against Brighton on Saturday, but they delivered all three in a dominant display against the Women's Super League's bottom side, with Lauren James bagging a sparkling brace after Kerr became the club's all-time top-scorer in the competition.

There were just 13 minutes on the clock when the scoring was opened, as Niamh Charles hung up a perfect cross for Kerr to brilliantly direct into the bottom corner. After equalling Fran Kirby's WSL goals tally for Chelsea last week, this header - her 64th effort in her 92nd game in the competition - took her past her former team-mate. It was a fitting achievement to tick off, too, as this could well have been Kerr's penultimate WSL game, with the striker having been heavily linked with a move back to the United States as her contract in London nears its conclusion.

Leicester came into this encounter off the back of a brutal 7-0 loss to Arsenal in midweek, one which confirmed they will have to take on Charlton, the third-placed WSL 2 side, in the relegation play-off later this month. A result against Chelsea, then, wouldn't do anything to alter their fate, but an improved performance felt important for confidence as the Foxes count down the days until that do-or-die clash. However, it was somewhat understandable to see their heads drop after conceding early, and their spirits were only dampened further by the brilliance of James, whom they had no answer for.

Floating around with the freedom that has allowed her to stand out in almost every game since her return to full fitness following a knee injury, James was regularly playing the passes that got Chelsea in behind the Leicester defence. Then, in the space of six first-half minutes, she produced two beautiful strikes that put the result beyond doubt even before half-time.

For the first, she sidestepped her marker and brilliantly curled an effort into the top corner from the edge of the box. The second came from similar range, as her delicate free-kick kissed the underside of the crossbar on its way in.

There would be something for Leicester to take from the game, as Lucy Bronze gifted Shannon O'Brien a goal after failing to completely check her surroundings before playing a poor pass back towards Livia Peng, chosen to start ahead of Hannah Hampton in the Chelsea goal. The Foxes were buoyed by that, which was just their third goal in 10 games against the WSL's top five sides this season, and they put up a spirited defence of their goal for the remainder of the game while Bompastor wrung the changes ahead of the Blues' FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City next week.

It could have been a more commanding victory for Chelsea had they really put their foot down, but the management of players took priority for the manager, as a top-three finish was confirmed. Finishing second would be ideal, to avoid the need for Champions League qualifiers, but after a rather dreadful title defence, the minimum achievement in the WSL has been achieved, with the League Cup also in the bag and the FA Cup still on the table.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the King Power Stadium...

  • Shannon O'Brien Kadeisha Buchanan Leicester Chelsea Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Livia Peng (6/10):

    Had nothing to do in truth, bar pick the ball out of her own net.

    Ellie Carpenter (8/10):

    Got up and down the right flank with real energy, offering plenty in attack especially.

    Lucy Bronze (5/10):

    Had a generally solid game, but it was marred by the glaring error for Leicester's goal.

    Kadeisha Buchanan (7/10):

    Another strong game as she continues to look impressively sharp after so long on the sidelines.

    Niamh Charles (7/10):

    Great display up and down the left flank, highlighted by the perfect cross for Kerr's opener.

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  • Erin Cuthbert Chelsea 2025-26Getty Images

    Midfield

    Lexi Potter (7/10):

    Carried the ball well, won her duels and was tidy in possession during a rare start.

    Erin Cuthbert (7/10):

    A solid 45-minute outing, with plenty of duels won and some nice moments on the ball.

    Wieke Kaptein (6/10):

    Covered plenty of ground and made good runs off the ball, but really should've scored a big chance early on.

  • Lauren James Chelsea Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Attack

    Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (7/10):

    Positive and direct whenever she got on the ball, involved in plenty of Chelsea's attacking play.

    Sam Kerr (7/10):

    Took her goal brilliantly, directing it well out of reach to kickstart the win. Was quiet otherwise, but was impactful when asked to be.

    Lauren James (8/10):

    Ran the show and scored two outstanding goals before being subbed off at the break, with one eye clearly on next week's FA Cup semi-final clash with Man City.

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  • Leicester City v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Sjoeke Nusken (6/10):

    A little loose on the ball at times, albeit because she was often taking risks to create. Should've scored in the closing stages.

    Sandy Baltimore (6/10):

    Introduced at half-time, she injected fresh energy into the attack, even if it wasn't enough to get more goals on the board.

    Aggie Beever-Jones (6/10):

    After six weeks on the sidelines, made her injury return here and looked bright, producing some nice touches in the final third and taking up good positions.

    Veerle Buurman (6/10):

    Slotted into the back line seamlessly as Chelsea saw this one out.

    Alyssa Thompson (5/10):

    It wasn't for a lack of trying, but she struggled to get involved much after coming on just past the hour.

    Sonia Bompastor (7/10):

    Managed her players well here, ahead of a huge FA Cup semi-final next week. Rested some key names from the start, extending that to starters like James once a comfortable lead was established and was able to introduce someone like Beever-Jones for some valuable minutes, too, all while getting all three points.

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