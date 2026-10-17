Chelsea player ratings vs Everton: Pedro Neto provides the clinical edge as Xabi Alonso’s side triumph at Hill Dickinson Stadium

Chelsea secured a professional 2-0 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Neto proving to be the difference-maker. The first half was a cagey affair, defined more by tactical positioning and physical duels than clear-cut chances, as both sides went into the interval level at 0-0. Alonso’s side remained patient, trusting their 53% possession to eventually wear down a disciplined Everton low block that initially limited Chelsea to speculative efforts.
The breakthrough arrived immediately after the restart when Neto found the net in the 46th minute, shifting the momentum entirely in the visitors' favour. While Everton attempted to claw their way back, Chelsea’s defensive structural integrity held firm, limiting the hosts to just 0.55 Expected Goals (xG). Neto eventually put the game beyond doubt in the 90th minute, capping off a clinical performance that moves the Blues up to fourth in the Premier League table.