Chelsea and Barcelona monitoring Twente teenage defender Ruud Nijstad as contract talks loom

The club hierarchy in Enschede are already moving to consolidate their position regarding the promising youngster. Twente have the player under contract until June 2027, but they are fully aware that his current terms might not ward off interest from the wealthiest teams. Therefore, they are keen to extend his contract further. The Eredivisie side hope that a lucrative new deal and a clear pathway to regular senior football will convince him that his immediate future remains in the Netherlands. For a club that prides itself on youth development, losing him early would be a significant blow.

"It’s either extend or leave, I think," Nijstad recently said to ESPN. "I do have some idea, but as things stand now, I am an FC Twente player. I can shut myself off from that pretty well and leave it to my parents and management. I focus on the football."