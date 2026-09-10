Getty Images Sport
Chelsea lead Manchester United in race to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal as Xabi Alonso eyes long-term replacement for Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea leading the chase for Bernal
Chelsea have emerged as the primary contenders to sign Barcelona’s teenage sensation Bernal, according to GiveMeSport. The West London club is currently leading the race for the 19-year-old, who has quickly become one of the most talked-about young talents in European football.
Bernal, a product of the famed La Masia academy, has already earned his first senior international cap for Spain, a testament to his rapid rise through the ranks. The interest from Stamford Bridge comes at a time when Bernal’s career at Camp Nou has hit a crossroads. Despite being one of the most promising holding midfielders on the continent, the path to a regular starting role has been complicated by Barcelona's recent activity in the market.
The Catalan giants recently completed the high-profile summer acquisition of Rodri from Manchester City, a move that has naturally restricted the minutes available to the younger Spaniard. While Bernal started the season strongly, the presence of the reigning Ballon d'Or winner has forced him to reconsider his immediate future under Hansi Flick.
- Getty Images Sport
Xabi Alonso’s long-term vision
Chelsea manager Alonso is the driving force behind the club's interest in Bernal. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder, who has built a reputation for developing young talent, reportedly views Bernal as the ideal long-term solution to his tactical requirements. Alonso is keen to find a player who can dictate the tempo of the game from deep, and he believes Bernal possesses the unique profile needed to thrive in the Premier League.
Specifically, the London side is looking for a successor to Fernandez, who recently completed a high-profile move to Manchester City. The departure of the Argentine left a significant void in the heart of Chelsea's midfield, and Alonso is convinced that Bernal is the ideal long-term solution and potential successor to the World Cup winner.
Man Utd monitoring the situation
Chelsea are not the only English club keeping a close eye on the situation at the Camp Nou. Manchester United have also been credited with a serious interest in the youngster, as they look to refresh their own aging midfield options. The Red Devils have been monitoring Bernal’s development for some time, viewing him as a potential lynchpin for their future.
However, reports suggest that Chelsea are currently "best positioned" to secure a deal, having already done extensive groundwork to convince the player's representatives that a move to London is the best step for his professional development.
- Getty Images Sport
Chelsea and Man Utd set for Bernal battle
The competition between the two English giants is expected to intensify as the January transfer window approaches. Both clubs are aware that Barcelona’s financial situation remains a factor, even if the club has shown signs of recovery.
While the Catalan side would ideally prefer to keep their homegrown stars, the need to balance the books and comply with La Liga’s strict salary regulations could potentially force their hand if a substantial offer is put on the table. For Manchester United, missing out on such a talent to a direct rival like Chelsea would be a significant blow to their recruitment strategy.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting