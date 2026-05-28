Centurions Ivan Perisic & Luka Modric ignore club rivalries to help Croatia build ‘big family’ & chase World Cup dreams

Despite having a population of under four million people, Croatia have continued to punch above their weight on the global sporting stage. In football terms, they have been absent from just two major events since making their competitive bow at the 1998 World Cup.

A third-place finish was secured there, as Davor Suker and Co made the grandest of entrances, with that achievement being replicated in 2022. Four years prior to picking up a bronze medal in Qatar, a first final was graced in 2018.

Kylian Mbappe and France proved too strong on that occasion, but Luka Modric offered enough - while starring for Real Madrid at club level - to earn Ballon d’Or recognition as the history books were rewritten later that year.

Modric, who is now on the books of Serie A giants AC Milan, is back for more in 2026 at 40 years of age. He is one of four players in Croatia’s latest World Cup squad that boasts a tally of more than 100 senior international caps.

Perisic is another of the centurions, having made his debut back in 2011, and is still collecting prestigious prizes at club level with Eredivisie champions PSV. He has crossed paths with several compatriots down the years while competing on domestic and continental stages.