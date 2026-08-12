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Celtic complete the signing of Haissem Hassan from Real Oviedo in a deal worth up to £9 million
Transfer fee and structure for the new winger
Celtic have finalised the acquisition of Hassan on a four-year deal, with the club having an option for a fifth. Sky Sports report that the clubs have agreed an initial fee of £6 million, which could rise to £9m through various performance-related add-ons.
A significant portion of these bonus payments will be triggered if Celtic reach the league phase of the Champions League later this month. Hassan joins following a standout World Cup campaign with Egypt, where he featured in a dramatic 3-2 defeat against Argentina. The winger becomes the third arrival of the summer transfer window for the Scottish side, following Camilo Duran and Kasper Hogh.
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Hassan reveals reasons behind joining the Scottish champions
Following his medical in London, Hassan travelled to Lennoxtown to discuss his move. The winger expressed his excitement about joining the Scottish champions after spending six years in Spain. "At 24, I think it’s a good moment for me to move away from Spain. I’ve been there for six years," Hassan told CelticPlayer.
"With Celtic’s history, all the great players, the fans and the atmosphere, I think this is the perfect moment for me. I know I’m joining a big club, the biggest club in Scotland, and I’m really looking forward to taking the next step." Hassan noted that he wants to learn English and experience a new style of football.
Bringing enjoyment and skill to the Celtic fanbase
The winger aims to entertain the supporters and bring a new dynamic to the squad. Hassan outlined his approach to the game and what the fanbase can anticipate from his performances on the pitch.
"For me, football is all about enjoyment, and my first job is to bring enjoyment to the fans who come to the stadium," Hassan added. "From a football perspective, I would say I’m a skilful winger who likes one-versus-one situations and combining with my team-mates. I’m still only 24 and I have a lot to improve on, but I hope I can show the best of myself." Hassan represents a targeted addition to the right wing.
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What comes next for Celtic and their new signing?
Attention now turns to integrating Hassan into the squad ahead of crucial upcoming fixtures. Celtic have time to register Hassan before Thursday to ensure he is eligible for the Champions League play-off against LASK Linz next week. Domestically, the club begin their title defence against Dundee this weekend, where Hassan will hope to make his debut and demonstrate his ambition to secure more trophies.
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