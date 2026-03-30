Cardiff City £104m damages claim over Emiliano Sala death dismissed by French court

The decision was met with relief by the representatives for Nantes, who have consistently maintained that the club held no responsibility for the logistics of the flight or the eventual accident. Attorneys Jerome Marsaudon and Louis Marie Absil issued a joint statement following the verdict, expressing their satisfaction with the outcome of the proceedings that have spanned several years.

The statement read: "FC Nantes is in no way responsible for the tragedy that occurred, and we are pleased that the court has heard our case and confirmed this in very clear terms."

The court's ruling stipulated that the penalty fine issued to Cardiff is payable immediately, regardless of whether the Welsh club choose to escalate the matter further through the appeals system.