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Emanuele Tramacere

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Capello: "I feel for Italy; I've made a significant sacrifice. Retegui has the rhythm of Arab football. Pio Esposito will become a key player"

Italy
Bosnia and Herzegovina
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy
F. Capello
G. Gattuso
F. Esposito
M. Retegui

The former England manager is guiding the Azzurri towards the World Cup

Everyone is rooting for Gennaro Gattuso’s national team. Italy is on tenterhooks ahead of the final round of the play-offs for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, and among those eagerly watching tomorrow evening’s match against Bosnia in Zenica, kicking off at 8.45 pm, will be Fabio Capello.


The former manager of Milan, Roma and Juventus, among others, and former England manager gave an interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport in which he highlighted not only his eagerness to experience this match, but also the potential and the difficulties this squad is facing.

  • THE FOIL

    "I've made a vow – something important – but don't expect me to tell you what it is, because then it wouldn't work. I suffer so much for the national team, I suffer so much... I scream"

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  • GATTUSO

    "Overcoming that hurdle – after a tentative first half and a second half in which we found our feet – was psychologically very important. It certainly helped the lads realise what we’re really capable of, and I think Gattuso will be working on this ahead of the match in Bosnia.


    Gattuso and the squad? Having someone who helps you, gives you confidence, who recognises in difficult moments the need to talk to you and be there for you, who says the things that his experience allows him to say, is certainly very important. Gattuso has such a footballing background that he can communicate with his players through examples and memories... After all, the players live and breathe football, they watch the matches, they know what’s happened, so I believe this aspect could really be one of the keys.”

  • I am a beggar.

    "On Thursday, I even let out a 'Noooooo' when Retegui got that ball: I reckon you could hear it everywhere. But it was too crucial a moment, too important a match.

    Italy has the usual flaws we often see in Italian football: sideways passing, sluggishness, a lack of verticality, and a lack of character when on the ball. As for the positives, the reaction was important and I also liked the introduction of Pio Esposito, who brought a certain balance.


    Up front, all three are good, but Retegui and Kean are a bit too similar. Pio, on the other hand, especially in crucial moments, has that strength and that aerial ability that can prove vital, as well as excellent vision. Retegui hasn’t played for a few weeks and the pace in the Arab leagues is a different matter altogether compared to ours; sometimes you pay the price for a lack of match fitness.

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  • FORGET THE 12 YEARS WITHOUT A WORLD CUP

    "That's true, but we must take to the pitch with a clear head at all costs, putting aside the burden of these 12 years away from the World Cup. It's not easy, but we have to manage it. Let's play freely."

World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
Italy crest
Italy
ITA