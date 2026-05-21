Can Ousmane Dembele do it again?! PSG star wants 'many more' Ballons d'Or as he targets Champions League and World Cup success

In an interview with RMC’s Rothen s’enflamme, the PSG talisman opened up about his desire to continue winning the game's biggest prizes. Having already reached the pinnacle of football, Dembele is now eyeing a historic "triple-double" in 2026: a second Champions League trophy, a second World Cup with France, and a second Ballon d'Or.

The 2025 Ballon d'Or winner made it clear that while team success comes first, his personal drive remains high. "When you win once, you want to win several times, but I already put the collective first, obviously," Dembele explained. "The most important thing is to be able to win the Champions League. And I also have an objective that has been in my head for a very long time with the French team: to have a great World Cup. And after that we will see."