Can Napoli get back into the Scudetto race? A comparison of the league table and fixtures with Inter and Milan, and what happens if they finish level on points

"Let’s try to win all our matches; then, if Inter drop four points, we’ll be very happy ." – Leonardo Spinazzola . Asked about the dream of winning theScudetto , the Napoli full-back spoke these words last week, ahead of their 2-1 comeback victory at home against Lecce. Thanks to that result, with nine matchdays remaining in the Serie A season, the reigning Italian champions have closed the gap to just one point behind second-placed Milan and are nine points behind leaders Inter.

If Napoli win all their remaining matches, they would reach 86 points, meaning they would need Inter to lose three times.

Alternatively, if Napoli were to draw against Milan and once more (in Como?), they could reach 82 points – the same as the Rossoneri if they were to win a further seven matches whilst losing one (against Juventus?), and the same as Inter if they were to win four matches, draw two (against Fiorentina and Lazio?) and lose another three (against Roma, Como and Bologna?).

Obviously, these are highly unlikely scenarios: Inter remain the clear favourites, having the Scudetto practically in the bag and able to lose it only in the event of a collapse in the final stages of the season.