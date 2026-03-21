Calzona reflects on his time at Napoli: "Osimhen never trained, Kvara wasn't happy: there was a general sense of discontent"

"By June, everyone was already out of the picture, and that had a massive impact, on top of all the other problems we were facing: players at loggerheads with the club, people who were only thinking about getting to the end of the season, finishing the season – there were really so many problems. More than anything else, of those five or six signings we made, none of them were up to the standard required to play that season, and by the end of the year they’d all been dropped from the squad. Only Ngonge remained, but he practically never played and was sold this year. There was general discontent, problems with the club, Osimhen never trained, Kvara wasn’t happy. I could list other problems. I certainly didn’t expect to find myself in such a delicate situation."