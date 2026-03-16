Bruno Fernandes is more important to Man Utd than prime Cristiano Ronaldo - and the CLEAR Premier League Player of the Year

"The driver has to work harder than anyone," Candy explains to Jamaican bobsledder Sanka Coffie in Cool Runnings. "He's the first to show up, and the last to leave. When his buddies are all out drinking beer, he's up in his room studying pictures of turns."

That is in no way suggesting that the United squad makes a habit of alcohol-fuelled partying during a season, however dire some individuals' performances have been in recent years of turmoil.

Fernandes is, though, the undisputed 'driver' of the team, and absolutely stands out from his peers for both work rate and meticulousness. He's a serial winner who is always physically and mentally prepared for battle and demands the highest possible standards from himself and those around him.

Cristiano Ronaldo was exactly the same, particularly during his first trophy-laden spell at Old Trafford, and now Fernandes deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as his Portuguese compatriot, even without a comparable silverware haul. He has carried United on his back since arriving in January 2020, and this season might be his apex, with a Premier League Player of the Year nod surely on the cards if he maintains his awe-inspiring level through to May.