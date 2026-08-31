Borussia Dortmund approach Arsenal over loan deal for Ethan Nwaneri as Bundesliga side eye late-window swoop

Borussia Dortmund have officially made an approach to sign Arsenal midfielder Nwaneri on loan, according to recent reports The Athletic. The German side are working against the clock to secure reinforcements before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday, with sporting director Sebastian Kehl and his recruitment team identifying the England youth international as a primary target.

The Bundesliga side remain hopeful of signing the 19-year-old, who has yet to see competitive action for the Gunners during the 2026-27 campaign. The urgency behind BVB's move stems from a significant blow to their squad depth. Summer arrival Giannis Konstantelias, who joined from PAOK for €26m, recently suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that will keep him sidelined for several months.

While Dortmund have also been linked with other targets, including a potential move for surprise replacement Marcel Regula from Zaglebie Lubin, Nwaneri is viewed as a high-calibre option who could slot into the creative void. The London-born midfielder enjoyed a prolific 2024-25 season but has since found himself further down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta.