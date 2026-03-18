In a statement on Wednesday, government spokesperson Marie Rose Khady Fatou Faye also strongly criticised the decision to retrospectively award Morocco the African title.
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"Blatantly unlawful and deeply unfair": Senegal calls for an investigation following the stripping of its Africa Cup of Nations title over alleged corruption
"This decision is grossly unlawful and deeply unjust. By calling into question a result achieved at the end of a match that was played in accordance with the rules and won fairly, CAF is seriously undermining its own credibility," Faye stated in the statement, calling for an investigation "within CAF’s governing bodies".
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Senegal intends to lodge an appeal
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped Senegal of the continental title on Tuesday. During the final on 18 January, the team had initially walked off the pitch following a penalty decision in Morocco’s favour, but returned after a lengthy interruption, reportedly at the urging of their captain, Sadio Mané. Senegal won 1–0 with a goal in stoppage time.
On Tuesday night, the Senegalese Football Federation announced that it would lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne “as soon as possible”.