Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
GFX Max Dowman Jude BellinghamGetty/GOAL
Moataz Elgammal

Better than Jude Bellingham? Max Dowman above Real Madrid and England star but ex-manager tells Arsenal wonderkid to prepare for 'pain'

M. Dowman
J. Bellingham
A. Pardew
Arsenal
Real Madrid
Premier League
LaLiga

Arsenal's 16-year-old sensation Max Dowman has been ranked higher than Jude Bellingham at the same age by former Premier League manager Alan Pardew. Despite comparing his talent to the world's best, Pardew warned the teenager to expect footballing pain. Meanwhile, pundits are already urging the Hale End graduate to leave the Gunners to fully realise his massive potential.

  • Dowman at elite level already

    At just 16, Dowman has already written his name into the history books as the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history, following his late strike against Everton, while he has already played in the Champions League for Mikel Arteta's team, resulting in him being labelled a generational talent. In contrast, Bellingham was playing in the Championship with Birmingham City at the same age. While Bellingham contributed four goals and two assists in 41 appearances for the Blues before his £25 million move to Borussia Dortmund, Dowman is already testing himself against the elite.


    • Advertisement
  • Arsenal v Everton - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Pardew ranks Arsenal prodigy above Real Madrid star

    Pardew has made a bold claim regarding the ceiling of Dowman. After watching the teenager dominate for England under-19s and make a significant impact on Arteta’s first team, the former Newcastle United manager believes the midfielder’s current level exceeds what Bellingham showed at that stage.

    Speaking on talkSPORT, Pardew stated: "I've got him above Jude Bellingham, in terms of, he's the best I've seen, at this age we're talking about. You've got to think, well, I see Ronaldo in Le Tournoir (1997 Tournoi de France). He stood out a mile at his age group. Dowman stands out a mile at his age group."

  • Dealing with footballing setbacks and growing through pain

    Despite the glowing praise, Pardew was quick to remind the prospect that the path to the top is rarely smooth. Dowman recently suffered the frustration of an FA Cup quarter-final exit against Southampton, a match in which he played the full 90 minutes and registered seven shots but ultimately finished on the losing side. Pardew believes these setbacks are vital. He added: "And if he can progress and grow, because that disappointment he had in the quarter-final is what being a footballer is all about. It's not about being glory all the time. A lot of it is painful. And he needs to keep growing in that pain, if that makes sense."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Southampton v Arsenal - Emirates FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport

    Dowman aiming for the double with Arsenal

    While the teenager could not prevent Arsenal from being knocked out of the FA Cup against Southampton, he will still be hoping to play a key role in their Premier League and Champions League campaigns. The Gunners take on Sporting CP in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the European competition this week before attempting to protect their lead at the top of the English top-flight when they meet Bournemouth at the weekend.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Bournemouth crest
Bournemouth
BOU