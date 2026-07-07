'Not his fault' - Belgium boss Rudi Garcia jumps to defence of Folarin Balogun as USMNT striker breaks silence on World Cup exit & FIFA's decision to suspend red card

Meanwhile, Balogun finally broke his silence regarding the awkward situation that overshadowed his pre-match preparations. The USMNT talisman emphasised that his responsibility as a player was simply to execute his duties on the pitch.

Speaking after the match, he stated: "When you're given a red card, usually the protocol is you don't play in the following game. Then, when that decision's overturned, of course, it's going to be controversial. So it didn't really surprise me too much. But as a player my job is just to go out there and focus on my job. And I'm disappointed we weren't able to win today."

He added: "I accepted the decision when I was given the red card, and then I also accepted the decision when I was told I could play. There's not too much else I can really say on the on the matter. All that being said, Belgium were the better team today. They played much better than us."