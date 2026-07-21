Since leaving English giants Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has been linked with several European and Gulf leagues. The Egyptian Pharaoh's name has cropped up in four destinations:

* First: the Saudi Roshn League.

* Second: the American League.

* Third: the Italian League.

* Fourth: the Turkish League.

Reports have gathered pace in recent days that Salah's switch to the Turkish League is close, with domestic giants Besiktas leading the way.

Press reports revealed that Besiktas had struck an agreement with the veteran Egyptian star to sign him for a single season, with the option to extend, for 12 million euros.

The Turkish club, though, hit back with an official statement in the past few hours, denying all the news that had circulated about the first team's transfer window, including the Mohamed Salah deal.

Besiktas's denial has not settled the matter. The "winwin" website confirmed in the past few hours that the Turkish club are working to bring in a sponsor company to cover the Salah deal in full.