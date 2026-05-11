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Bayern Munich worried about Alphonso Davies' mental state after 'very bitter' injury puts Canada star's World Cup hopes in doubt
A devastating blow for club and country
The Canada international suffered a significant muscle injury in his left posterior thigh during Bayern’s Champions League semi-final exit against Paris Saint-Germain. The diagnosis of a suspected tear means the 25-year-old will play no further part in the remainder of the campaign for the German giants, and his participation in the World Cup this summer is now under serious threat.
Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund did not hide his disappointment when speaking after the club's 1-0 win over Wolfsburg. "That is very bitter, especially for him and naturally for us as well," Freund said in comments highlighted by Bild. "He came back well from his serious knee injury, and then muscle injuries have kept setting him back. He never really got into a rhythm. It hurts, of course, and it is also a mentally difficult phase for him at the moment. But we will all support him as best as possible and hope that he then comes back stable."
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Ongoing fitness struggles for the full-back
Davies’ recent medical history makes for grim reading. After suffering a cruciate ligament tear and cartilage damage in his right knee back in March 2025, he spent nine gruelling months on the sidelines. Since returning in December, his body has repeatedly failed him. He suffered a torn muscle fibre in February, followed by a thigh strain during a Champions League clash against Atalanta in March.
The latest setback is the third muscle-related issue in just a few months, leading to concerns that the constant cycle of rehabilitation is taking a heavier toll on his mind than his body. Davies has featured in 23 matches across all competitions for Bayern Munich this season, amassing 841 minutes of playing time. During that period, he has scored one goal and provided five assists.
Mental health concerns at the forefront
The hierarchy at the Allianz Arena is particularly mindful of Davies' psychological state, given his past admissions regarding his mental health. During his previous long-term recovery, the defender revealed on his YouTube channel that he had reached a breaking point. "I had a mental breakdown. I don’t know what happened to me. I took a shower and then I burst into tears," he shared previously.
Manager Vincent Kompany echoed these concerns following the latest news, saying: "Physically, I’m not worried. He will come back; everything will be fine again. But mentally, it’s just incredibly difficult."
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The race for the World Cup
With the World Cup scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, Davies is facing a ticking clock. The tournament represents a pinnacle for the defender, but Kompany knows the mental switch is just as important as the physical therapy. "It’s sometimes not the very big injuries that are difficult. It’s these smaller injuries that keep coming back, where you sometimes get an extra mental knock," the manager explained.
Kompany remains hopeful that his star left-back can find the strength to focus on the summer tournament. "But well, he has to flip the switch again very quickly now. Let's see what happens regarding the World Cup. There is no other way, and we will help; we will support him," he added.