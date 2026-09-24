Barcelona sporting director Deco responds to rumours surrounding Manchester United teenager JJ Gabriel

According to Mundo Deportivo, Deco has moved to play down reports that Barcelona are preparing an offer for Gabriel. The 15-year-old has attracted significant attention across Europe after demanding a departure from Old Trafford, but the Barcelona sporting director insists the club are not currently involved.

Deco stated: "There's nothing to say about this boy. It's common for certain players to be linked with us. As for his situation, I don't know what happened. It's a matter we're not involved in because, first and foremost, we need to understand all the circumstances before trying to do anything or talking about young players."