Barcelona president Joan Laporta hails Lionel Messi for 'extraordinary' 2026 World Cup campaign with Argentina & delivers verdict on Lamine Yamal & Anthony Gordon displays

Laporta could not hide his awe at Messi's impact for Argentina during the tournament in North America. The legendary number 10 has once again been the catalyst for the Albiceleste, guiding them through the knockout rounds with the clinical precision that defined his era Barcelona.

Speaking to the media in Dallas, Laporta was effusive in his praise for the Blaugrana icon. "Messi's World Cup is extraordinary. Eight goals, some of them of great quality, and his talent always shines through. Argentina works for Messi and is a compact unit; they are lucky to have Leo who always puts them away," the Barca president said.