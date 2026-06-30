Barcelona confirm departure of Champions League hero Salma Paralluelo amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea & Lyon

Barca had several players out of contract this summer, with the headline departures of Alexia Putellas, Mapi Leon and Ona Batlle all confirmed before the season was out, allowing the players to say goodbye to the fans. Paralluelo's situation, though, remained up in the air. Marc Vives, the club's director of women's football, confirmed on local radio station 3Cat in April that Barca wanted Paralluelo to stay and reports have emerged consistently over the last two months documenting those negotiations.

The stand-out display that the 22-year-old put on in the Champions League final then seemed to have a further impact. Watching the forward score two brilliant goals to ensure Barca would pick up a fourth UWCL title, taking the scoreline from 2-0 to 4-0 late on, it felt like a performance that could put top clubs on alert even more, and the manner in which interest in her appears to have ramped up since appears to have confirmed that suspicion.

According to The Athletic, Paralluelo's wage demands sit at £1 million a year, a number that Barca's offer did not meet. Despite continued discussions, the Blaugrana could not come to an agreement with the forward, with her departure from the club instead announced on Tuesday. A statement read: "FC Barcelona would like to thank Salma Paralluelo for her commitment, dedication and contribution during these four seasons wearing the Barca shirt. The club wishes her the best of luck in this new phase."