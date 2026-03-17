As President Joan Laporta confirmed in an interview with RAC1 following his re-election, the 61-year-old is on the verge of signing a contract running until 2028; his current contract expires in 2027.
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"Barça will be my last club": Hansi Flick announces his retirement following his departure from FC Barcelona
"He’s in favour of it – and we’ll be announcing the agreement shortly, as he feels very much at home here," said Laporta. An official announcement from the club was still pending, and Flick himself was also reluctant to confirm the news ahead of Wednesday’s crucial Champions League round of 16 second-leg match (first leg 1-1) against Newcastle United (6.45 pm).
"I don’t think it’s the right time. We have a very important match," said the 61-year-old on Tuesday – but made it clear: "I love working here. We have plenty of time and I’m not thinking about going anywhere else. I’m here and this will be my last club, my last job. I’m very happy about that."
Laporta had staked everything on Flick during his election campaign against his main rival, Víctor Font. "The president is the reason I’m here," Flick had already said in December with the election in mind. Laporta secured 68.18 per cent of the vote, including Flick’s. Font received 29.78 per cent. Laporta will resume his duties in July, having stepped down a few weeks ago during the election process.
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Laporta: Flick is "a young, energetic man"
The 63-year-old will remain at the helm of the historic Catalan club until 2031.
“I would like to spend this entire term with Hansi Flick. I think it’s possible that he’ll stay at Barça for another five years. That would signal stability and show that we are successful,” said Laporta. Flick is “a young, energetic man” and has “made the team work with the same players who previously didn’t gel. He has given the squad a boost through his clarity when it comes to explaining what he thinks,” said Laporta.
Flick took charge of Barcelona in the summer of 2024 and led them to the domestic double of the league and cup in his very first season. Prior to that, the Heidelberg-born coach managed FC Bayern – winning the treble with the German record champions in 2020, among other honours – as well as the German national team from 2021 to 2023.