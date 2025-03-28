Ballon d'Or Feminin Power Rankings: Barcelona stars dominating the race for the Golden Ball - but will in-form Aitana Bonmati or Alexia Putellas win their third award?

As the end of the European season nears, with the Women's Champions League semi-finalists set, GOAL runs through the contenders for the Golden Ball...

As big competitions like the Women's Champions League start to move towards their climaxes in this final portion of the European season, talk around who deserves to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or Feminin is only beginning to intensify. Aitana Bonmati has claimed the last two Golden Balls, having helped Barcelona win back-to-back continental crowns and lifted the World Cup with Spain. But what are her chances of a three-peat?

The winner of this year's accolade will be influenced by a big summer ahead, too. The European Championship, Copa America and the Africa Cup of Nations all take place in just a few months' time, while the NWSL season in the United States will rumble on beyond May and see some big names throw their hats into the ring, too.

However, before we get to all of that, who has put themselves into the running at this point? GOAL takes a look at the contenders for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Feminin...