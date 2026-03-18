According to Sky, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye sustained a ligament injury during training last Friday. He is expected to be out of action for three to four weeks.
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Bad news for FC Bayern Munich: winter signing to be sidelined for weeks
The 18-year-old had only joined Munich on loan from partner club Gambinos Stars Africa in January as part of the German record champions’ Red & Gold partnership, with the aim of getting his first taste of professional football in training under manager Vincent Kompany and perhaps earning his first competitive minutes.
This enforced break is now a bitter setback for Sapoko Ndiaye, one that could also affect his future at Bayern. The teenager is currently on a provisional contract until summer 2026.
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FC Bayern: Sapoko Ndiaye impressed Kompany in a friendly match
The Senegalese midfielder is regarded as a promising talent; last summer he was already given the opportunity to train with the first teams of Grasshoppers and FC Bayern on a trial basis. He played for the Zurich side in a friendly match in August – and impressed Kompany.
However, due to FIFA regulations, Sapoko Ndiaye is not permitted to play for the reserves in the Regionalliga. With few exceptions, these rules prohibit the use of non-EU citizens in youth teams, which includes Germany’s fourth-tier league.
At a press conference in mid-February, Kompany spoke about Sapoko Ndiaye himself. “We’re looking forward to his personality. He has shown that he is one of the talents we want in the Bayern youth setup. Things are going well for him,” said the Bayern coach, also highlighting his speed.
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Sporting director Max Eberl added, referring to the work of the "Red & Gold Academy", which also involves partnerships with other clubs such as Los Angeles FC: "Bara is now the first to really make it to the top. (...) After six months, we will decide what the next best step is. Could he even make it at Bayern Munich? We would be absolutely delighted if he did."
It remains to be seen whether the injury will jeopardise further collaboration. Meanwhile, another promising youngster, Mike Wisdom, has recently been injured. The 17-year-old suffered a serious muscle injury in his left hip and has already undergone surgery. He will be out of action for Bayern for several months.
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