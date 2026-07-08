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Arsenal sign Switzerland midfielder Geraldine Reuteler as ex-Frankurt midfielder takes No.14 shirt
Reuteler completes major Arsenal move
Arsenal have announced the arrival of Reuteler, with the official club website confirming the permanent transfer on Wednesday. Reuteler joins Arsenal following an eight-year spell with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Frauen-Bundesliga. During her highly successful time in Germany, Reuteler developed into a dynamic presence, making 184 appearances across all competitions, scoring 54 goals, and providing 44 assists.
Before moving to Germany, Reuteler began her career at FC Stans and made her senior debut for FC Luzern at just 15 years of age. Reuteler arrives in London with an impressive international pedigree, having earned 91 caps, won the Swiss Women's Player of the Year award in 2024, and helped Switzerland reach the Euro 2025 quarter-finals.
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Contract details and new shirt number
While Arsenal have announced a permanent deal, BBC Sport reports that Reuteler has signed a four-year contract. According to the BBC, Reuteler will wear the number 14 shirt and becomes the third major summer signing for the club following the high-profile arrivals of Georgia Stanway and Selina Cerci.
Reuteler expressed her immense joy at joining Arsenal and outlined her ambitions for the future in north London. "Arsenal is one of the best clubs in the world and I'm so proud that I can be here," Reuteler said. "I love the way this team plays and I can’t wait to test myself against the best players here in the WSL."
Slegers and Wheatley praise new signing
Reuteler is determined to make a significant impact at Emirates Stadium. "I want to add to the history and success of this football club and I’m looking forward to walking out at the Emirates in front of all our supporters," Reuteler added.
Arsenal director of women's football Clare Wheatley stated: "We’re thrilled to announce that Géry is an Arsenal player. Géry has been a long-term target for us and brings a strong background of experience at both club and international level. We’re looking forward to working together to strive to bring more trophies to our club." Head coach Renee Slegers added: "I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring Géry to Arsenal. She’s a really technical, intelligent player and combines this with good athleticism, which we believe makes her a great addition to our midfield group."
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What is next for Reuteler and Arsenal?
Reuteler will now enjoy a brief summer break before linking up with her new Arsenal team-mates. Slegers confirmed: "I’m looking forward to starting to work together when pre-season begins." Arsenal will integrate Reuteler, Stanway, and Cerci into the squad during their upcoming training camp. Reuteler will immediately aim to secure a starting role in the midfield as Arsenal target Women's Super League glory.
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