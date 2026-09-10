AFP
Arsenal's biggest deal yet! Mikel Arteta closing in on new contract as Gunners prepare to make Spaniard one of football's highest-paid managers
Gunners move to secure Arteta future
While the transfer window may have slammed shut, Arsenal are on the verge of completing their most significant piece of business yet. The north London club are now in the final stages of agreeing a major new contract with Mikel Arteta, with growing confidence that the Spaniard will extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.
According to the BBC, discussions have progressed in recent weeks, with those involved in the talks increasingly confident that Arteta will commit his long-term future to the club he has transformed since taking charge in 2019.
The manager himself has been vocal about his desire to continue the project he started nearly six years ago. Speaking about the negotiations, Arteta moved unequivocally last month to remove any lingering doubt over his future: "Everybody feels comfortable that the timing of the contract is not going to be an issue because my will certainly is to be here and I'm very happy here. My feeling from the club is the same one. That's why everyone is doing things in a very organic way."
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Huge pay rise for the title-winning boss
The financial package being readied for Arteta reflects his status as the most influential figure at the club since Arsene Wenger. Arteta can expect to become one of the best paid managers in world football once his new contract is signed.
Arsenal are committed to significantly improving on his current deal, which is worth £10m a season plus an extra £5m upon Champions League qualification. This reward comes after a historic campaign where the Gunners finally ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League trophy, cementing their place as the dominant force in English football once again.
Arteta's influence fuels Arsenal's rise
Under Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal have evolved from a side struggling to reach the top four into reigning champions and genuine contenders for the Champions League crown. The Spaniard’s authority now extends across every facet of the club’s football operations. Arteta's fingerprints are all over the club and most importantly the squad.
Nothing happens from a first-team perspective without his approval. This total control has been a driving factor in the club's resurgence, as the hierarchy views the prospect of losing his leadership as virtually unthinkable in the current climate.
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Building a lasting legacy in North London
Despite inevitable links to future roles in his native Spain, Arteta appears fully invested in the squad he has built. While a return to La Liga may eventually appeal, he is unlikely to be afforded the same level of autonomy at clubs like Barcelona or Real Madrid.
The manager’s influence was clearly visible during the summer transfer window. When Arsenal tried to sign Julian Alvarez and Vinicius Jr last month, it was Arteta who was at the forefront of the club's charm offensive. Although moves for the South American stars did not materialise, the pursuits themselves provided Arteta with evidence that the club's American owners are willing to spend heavily on elite talent.
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