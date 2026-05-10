Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta 'congratulates' referees for 'brave' decision to rule out West Ham equaliser after 'clear foul' on David Raya

The Gunners appeared to have secured a vital three points thanks to a late strike from Leandro Trossard, but their title hopes were momentarily rocked when Callum Wilson bundled the ball home in the 96th minute. However, following a lengthy review, referee Chris Kavanagh overturned the goal after VAR spotted a foul on goalkeeper Raya.

"It was a call from the ref that is very brave, but very consistent with what they've been talking about all season," Arteta stated.

"When I have to be critical, I have been. And today I have to praise them, at least for giving the option to a referee to decide, away from the lights and the chaos, to give clarity to him to make the right call."