Getty Images Sport
Antonio Conte hits out at media for 'twisting' his words about Italy national team job
Conte shuts down availability claims
Conte has moved quickly to distance himself from suggestions that he is actively seeking an immediate return to the Italy national team. Following the resignation of Gennaro Gattuso, who stepped down after Italy failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, Conte's name has been at the forefront of the search for a new manager, and he even admitted to being "flattered" by the links. However, the 56-year-old tactician was left unimpressed by the interpretation of his recent remarks, making it unequivocally clear that he is not currently looking for a way out of his role.
- Getty Images Sport
Respecting his current Napoli contract
Despite the constant speculation over a second spell in the Azzurri dugout, Conte is keen to highlight his professional commitment to Napoli. Speaking firmly to address the narrative, he stated: “I did not say I was available for anything. I have another year on my contract with Napoli, then at the end of the season I will speak to the President. I would urge you to interpret my words correctly, because if they are going to be twisted, then I won’t speak at all anymore.”
A crucial Serie A title race
Conte previously led the national team between 2014 and 2016, a period defined by his trademark intensity. However, Napoli have a crucial end to the Serie A season to attend to. After 32 matches, the club sit second in the table with 66 points, nine adrift of leaders Inter. With AC Milan close behind on 63 points, the manager cannot afford any distractions as his defending champions fight to secure a strong finish in the remaining six matches.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Napoli
Looking ahead, Napoli face a demanding run-in to conclude their Serie A campaign. Their upcoming fixtures include crucial home clashes against Lazio on April 18 and Cremonese on April 24. With subsequent decisive games against Como, Bologna, Pisa, and Udinese, the manager's sole focus firmly remains on delivering the best possible sequence of results at Napoli.