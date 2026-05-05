Anthony Gordon receives 'concrete' transfer offer from Bayern Munich as Barcelona set to miss out on Newcastle winger

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern’s proactive approach has placed them firmly at the front of the queue as the summer transfer market approaches, with a five-year deal on the table for Gordon.

"Despite interest from other top clubs, FC Bayern have now presented Anthony Gordon and his camp with concrete figures. Gordon could sign a five-year contract at Bayern," Plettenberg wrote on X. "The main issue remains an agreement with Newcastle - not with the player. Bayern have clear limits. Eberl/Freund are therefore in talks with several candidates."







