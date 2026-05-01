Americans Abroad: Big games for Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, and can Malik Tillman find form for Bayer Leverkusen?

It's what we want to see, right? Americans playing in big-time European games. For so long, that has been the barometer of success for USMNTers. They are playing in the biggest games in Europe, therefore they are now better footballers. Is that a true equivalency? Perhaps not. But there is no doubting that there are plenty of big games at this time of the season, and participating in them is no bad thing.
And what do we have when we peer across the continent? Well, the picture is a little bit mixed. The USMNT's big-time Serie A duo - Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic - are fighting the same fight but for different teams. Both want to be in the Champions League next year. Neither has fully grasped the opportunity available to seal it.
This looks like an important weekend, then. Both teams face kind matchups against teams they really should beat. Both players will have to make their mark if three points are to be won. Watch this space. GOAL runs down Pulisic's Milan, McKennie's Juventus, and the other big games for Americans Abroad this weekend...