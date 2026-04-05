Americans Abroad: Brenden Aaronson powers Leeds to FA Cup semifinal as Monaco's Folarin Balogun scores stunner to dent Tim Weah's Marseille Champions League hopes

Tillman needed something out of this one. It’s been a strange few months for the American - moments of real quality, but not nearly enough consistency, and little to show from his latest USMNT opportunity. This felt like a chance, even if it didn’t quite look like one at first.

The teamsheet didn’t help. Tillman was left on the bench, and by the time he came on in the 88th minute, Bayer Leverkusen were already 5-3 up and seemingly in control. There wasn’t much left to play for - at least on the surface.

But Tillman still found his moment. In the 96th minute, he ghosted into the box and tucked home from close range after a sharp piece of skill from Ernest Poku. It wasn’t a difficult finish, but that’s not really the point. For a player searching for rhythm, for confidence, it mattered.

Now, he has two goals in his last two club appearances - a small run, but a meaningful one. And the timing could prove significant. Leverkusen, sitting sixth, are outside the Champions League places and locked in a tight race for Europe, just four points off third with six games remaining. Every goal counts. Goal difference might, too.

Even if this was the sixth in a game already decided - and against a side that looks destined to go down - Tillman will take it. Right now, he has to.