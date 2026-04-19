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American manager Pellegrino Matarazzo claims major honor as Real Sociedad win Copa del Rey final in Atletico Madrid shootout
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Real Sociedad don't make it easy
Matarazzo's side seemed intent on making it as difficult as possible for themselves Saturday evening. They took the lead twice, but quandered it both times against an Atleti team looking to secure their first major trophy in five years. A late Julian Alvarez equalizer sent the game to extra time, and La Real won it on penalties. Goalkeeper Unai Marrero played hero in the end, denying two penalties before substitute Pablo Marin buried the winner.
It marks a quite remarkable turnaround for Matarazzo and La Real, who were struggling when he was appointed just five months ago. The San Sebastian side was two points above the relegation zone and had just four wins on the season.
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Matarazzo and history
This is truly uncharted territory for Americans in Europe. The story of managers across the pond has been mostly of struggles. Current Canada manager Jesse Marsch made his mark in lower European leagues, but was never able to crack the highest level. He won the Austrian Bundesliga twice with RB Salzburg, yet never reached the same heights in subsequent stints with Leeds and RB Leipzig.
Matarazzo is the first American manager to win a trophy in one of Europe's top five leagues.
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A fine coaching pipeline
It is of note, too, that La Real has been a fine breeding ground for top tier coaches of late. Xabi Alonso, Mikel Arteta, Unai Emery, Andoni Iraola and Julen Lopetegui all had their moments in San Sebastian. And although Matarazzo is a far more recent arrival - taking the job in December 2025 - he could be on a similar track towards the top of the game.
Atleti have something to fight for
La Real's season now turns towards the league. They are two points out of European spots with seven games to go. Though no doubt, a major honor would seem to be a fine compromise. Atletico, meanwhile, are still in contention for major honors. They will face Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on April 29.