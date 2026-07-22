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Al Ahly Battle Manchester United for Roma Gem, and Knock on Barcelona's Door for Marc Casado

Al Ahli
Transfers
M. Casado
M. Kone
Saudi Pro League
Manchester United
Barcelona

Yaisle moves to build an iron wall for Al Ahly

Al-Ahli have moved to bolster their squad, with the Saudi side opening direct talks with Roma over the financial demands and conditions required to sign Manu Koné.

The interest follows Koné's standout showing at the 2026 World Cup. The Frenchman turned heads with his physical presence and sharp vision in midfield.

Roma are not the only club Al-Ahli are dealing with. The Asian champions are also in discussions with Barcelona over Marc Casadó, part of a plan to build a side capable of challenging for domestic honours.

  • The rise in Koné's value

    Koné was one of the pillars behind France's run to the semi-finals at the last global tournament, a display that sent his market value soaring to record levels befitting his talent and his rapid rise on European pitches.

    Transfermarkt, the website specialising in player transfers, puts his value at around 50 million euros. That figure says everything about the quality of the 25-year-old.

    None of it happened by chance. Koné's brilliance flowed from a successful spell in the Italian capital, where he made 82 appearances for Roma across two seasons and played a key role as the club finished third in Serie A to seal Champions League qualification.

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    Fierce battle with Manchester United

    According to "Sky Sport", Al-Ahli face a far from simple task in getting the Koné deal over the line. The Saudi club find themselves in a fierce race with Europe's heavyweights for the Frenchman's signature.

    Manchester United rank among the most serious contenders. The Red Devils have made Koné a priority target to bolster their midfield before the new Premier League season kicks off.

    The early signs point to a player of real ambition. Deep down he leans towards a taste of the English top flight, yet he doesn't rule out a switch to the Saudi Roshn League either.

    Koné sees the sporting project in Saudi Arabia as one that appeals to young world-class stars rather than players winding down their careers. That gives Al-Ahli a chance to tempt him with a lucrative offer and an ambitious plan built to challenge for every domestic and continental honour, especially with the club closing in on other world-class signings across all positions.

  • Casadó... An Additional Option on the Horizon for Al Ahly

    Al Ahly aren't just chasing Koné. As they look to strengthen the midfield, other big names are surfacing in the club's corridors, chief among them Barcelona's talented Marc Casadó.

    Spanish newspaper "Sport" reported that Al Ahly could move for Casadó, with Barcelona needing to trim their wage bill and raise funds before the transfer window shuts.

    One of the finest products of the famous "La Masia" academy, Casadó boasts real technical quality in carrying the ball forward and dictating the tempo. Those are exactly the qualities Al Ahly's sporting director, Roy Pedro, wants to keep the side balanced next season.

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    A point of strength for Al-Ahly in the negotiations

    Al-Raqi's hopes of landing Casado get a boost from the close relationship between the Portuguese sporting director and the player's famous agent, Jorge Mendes. The Saudi club have already outmuscled several European sides keen on the young star.

    "Sport" reported that Barcelona set a minimum asking price of 25 million euros. That figure looks within reach given the sums doing the rounds, and Casado wants regular playing time that hardly seems guaranteed under the new coach at the Camp Nou fortress. A move to Saudi Arabia makes sense both on the pitch and in the bank.

    Current developments point to Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle wanting a complete overhaul of his midfield. Franck Kessié has gone, and Jaissle is hunting for young legs with the dynamism to press high up the pitch. Signing Manu Koné would be a "huge boost" for the team.