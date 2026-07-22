Al-Ahli's board have started to move for the first team, opening direct talks with Roma to establish the fee and conditions required to sign Manu Koné.

The interest follows a striking World Cup for the France international in 2026. Koné caught the eye with his physical power and his sharp reading of the game in midfield.

Roma are not the only club the Saudi side are dealing with. Al-Ahli are also in discussions with Barcelona over Marc Casadó, as the Asian champions look to build a squad capable of chasing down the domestic honours.