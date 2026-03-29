Goal.com
Live
Dusan Vlahovic JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Agent Andrea D'Amico: "Juventus: Vlahovic is back in the starting line-up, but we need 4–5 genuine signings"

Juventus
Transfers

The well-known agent discusses the upcoming transfer window for Juventus

Andrea D'Amico, the long-standing agent of many Italian football stars, speaks about Juventus in an interview with Tuttosport. Here are the most interesting excerpts.


Is Spalletti’s contract renewal with Juventus the best news for the club’s transfer market?

"Absolutely. Juve have changed too much in recent years, and in modern football the first priority in the transfer market is always technical stability. Luciano Spalletti’s contract renewal sets a clear direction: identity, hierarchy, ideas. When you have a strong, established manager, the transfer market becomes easier too."


How many players might he need for next season?

"There’s no need for a revolution. We need four or five genuine, targeted signings. Juve already have a solid foundation, but now we need to raise the overall standard and bring in quality for key positions."

  • Give us some examples.

    "A reliable goalkeeper, a commanding defender, a midfielder who dictates the tempo. And a striker who scores."


    Vlahovic?

    "I’d start with Dusan Vlahovic: he’s becoming central to the project again, and his contract renewal points in that direction too."


    The positions Juventus should start rebuilding from, in your view.

    "I’ll give you two, so we don’t get it wrong. I’d start with a modern, box-to-box midfielder who has pace and quality."


    Are there any to be found?

    "Today, it’s the hardest role to find."


    And the other one?

    "A striker, young but already 'nasty'. The sort who spots the goal before anyone else does."


    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN