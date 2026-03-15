Goal.com
Live
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-LAZIO-MILANAFP
Francesco Guerrieri

Translated by

Adani after Lazio v Milan: "Leao? Nothing new. He’s not up to that standard. Ibra explained to him what it means to play for Milan, but he still hasn’t got it"

Criticism has been levelled at the Rossoneri striker’s attitude, as he did not take kindly to being substituted in the second half

A goal from Gustav Isaksen halts Milan’s charge for top spot. The Rossoneri lost 0-1 at the Olimpico against Lazio, with the Dane’s goal in the 26th minute of the first half proving decisive as it pushed Allegri’s side further away from Inter: yesterday the Nerazzurri had drawn 1-1 against Atalanta, but Milan’s defeat still sees them extend their lead by a point, with Chivu’s side now eight points clear of the Rossoneri. Milan lost after two consecutive wins against Cremonese and in the derby against Inter; their next match will be at San Siro against Torino, whilst Inter will play in Florence against Vanoli’s side. The talking point after the match was Leao’s attitude when he was substituted in the 67th minute: Allegri called him back to the bench to bring on Fullkrug, and the Portuguese player had a few words to say to the manager.

  • "He's a repeat offender"

    Speaking from the Rai studios on *La Domenica Sportiva*, Lele Adani commented on Rafa Leao’s form: “Nothing new,” explains the former defender and current technical pundit, “last year he was coached by Fonseca and Conceição; in both cases, he started well and then went off the rails. With Allegri? It’s been said that he did well to make him central to the project despite the injuries, butwe always see this sort of behaviour… It’s an exaggeration, in my view, to highlight Max’s work on Leao, because as a striker he simply can’t perform at this level. He may be Milan’s most talented player, but his performance and behaviour suggest he’s a repeat offender in certain areas. Besides, he says he doesn’t get the ball…”.

    • Advertisement

  • "THERE ARE AT LEAST 30 WINGERS BETTER THAN HIM"

    Adani continues his analysis by looking back a few years: "When he was 21, he won the league title with Ibra and Giroud. They were there, keeping him on his toes; and thanks to them, he realised what it means to be at Milan. But you have to prove it every day. If Zlatan leaves, you have to start walking on your own, yet today he’s 27 and probably still hasn’t grasped how he should behave. I’d add: Leao has always been supported and put up with; everyone loves him; the problem is on the pitch, because there are so many attacking wingers who didn’t even exist when he won that league title, and who have now overtaken him: from Semenyo to Saka, via Olise, Martinelli and many others. There must be at least 30 of them...".

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Torino crest
Torino
TOR
0