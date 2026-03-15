Adani after Lazio v Milan: "Leao? Nothing new. He’s not up to that standard. Ibra explained to him what it means to play for Milan, but he still hasn’t got it"

Adani continues his analysis by looking back a few years: "When he was 21, he won the league title with Ibra and Giroud. They were there, keeping him on his toes; and thanks to them, he realised what it means to be at Milan. But you have to prove it every day. If Zlatan leaves, you have to start walking on your own, yet today he’s 27 and probably still hasn’t grasped how he should behave. I’d add: Leao has always been supported and put up with; everyone loves him; the problem is on the pitch, because there are so many attacking wingers who didn’t even exist when he won that league title, and who have now overtaken him: from Semenyo to Saka, via Olise, Martinelli and many others. There must be at least 30 of them...".