Eichhorn has recently been persistently linked with a summer move to Munich. However, according to a report by Sport1, there has now been a U-turn for two reasons.
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A U-turn for two reasons? FC Bayern apparently no longer plans to sign Hertha’s rising star Kennet Eichhorn
On the one hand, the overall package is reportedly too expensive for FC Bayern. Eichhorn’s release clause for next summer is said to be between ten and twelve million euros. On the other hand, FC Bayern’s management is reportedly concerned that a transfer involving Eichhorn would cause discontent within the club’s youth academy, which is currently producing so many talented players.
Eichhorn is certainly regarded as one of Germany’s greatest talents – at just 16 years of age, he earned himself a place in the starting line-up during the first half of the season. However, signing him would automatically complicate the path for Munich’s midfield talents into the first team. Most recently, David Santos Daiber (19) and Felipe Chavez (18) made their debuts, with the latter moving to 1. FC Köln on loan in the winter.
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Noel Aseko is returning to FC Bayern this summer
In addition, FC Bayern will bring Noel Aseko back from Hannover 96 this summer, as the Munich club confirmed in a press release on Thursday. The 20-year-old came through the FC Bayern youth ranks and is currently on loan at second-tier side Hannover 96 this season. As Aseko has impressed, Hannover recently exercised their option to buy him for one million euros, whereupon the Munich club immediately activated their buy-back clause of 2.5 million euros.
Aseko could take the squad place of Leon Goretzka next season, who is set to leave the club on a free transfer. Apart from regulars Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic, Tom Bischof is also available for the defensive midfield role. Just like Bischof, Aseko can theoretically also fill in as a full-back.
Noel Aseko: Performance statistics for Hannover 96
Games 26 Goals 3 Assists 5 Minutes played 1,830