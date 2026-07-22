A Survival Guide to "Post-World Cup Depression": An Opportunity for Mohamed Salah Fans, Lionel Messi's Journey Continues and a Major Tournament About to Kick Off

"What are we going to do?!" No question crops up more often among football fans right now. The 2026 World Cup is over, and that intense dose of drama has left a huge void behind it. Worse still, roughly a month stands between us and the nearest domestic league kick-off.

Some have raised the banner of "post-World Cup depression". They don't mean the clinical kind, of course. They mean that fleeting sense of emptiness that creeps in after a period packed with events. And what period matters more to a lover of the round-ball game than the World Cup?!

Here, through these lines, we've come to tell that group one thing: "Farewell to post-World Cup depression!" A whole list of sporting events awaits to keep you busy until the European leagues return. Spain's LaLiga leads the way on 15 August, but the thrills of the Saudi Roshn League arrive even sooner, on 13 August.

So what can you do until 13 August rolls around? Let me run through the sporting events we have a date with over the coming days.



