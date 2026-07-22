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A Survival Guide to "Post-World Cup Depression": An Opportunity for Mohamed Salah Fans, Lionel Messi's Journey Continues and a Major Tournament About to Kick Off

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The answer to the most prominent question at the moment..

"What are we going to do?!" No question crops up more often among football fans right now. The 2026 World Cup is over, and that intense dose of drama has left a huge void behind it. Worse still, roughly a month stands between us and the nearest domestic league kick-off.

Some have raised the banner of "post-World Cup depression". They don't mean the clinical kind, of course. They mean that fleeting sense of emptiness that creeps in after a period packed with events. And what period matters more to a lover of the round-ball game than the World Cup?!

Here, through these lines, we've come to tell that group one thing: "Farewell to post-World Cup depression!" A whole list of sporting events awaits to keep you busy until the European leagues return. Spain's LaLiga leads the way on 15 August, but the thrills of the Saudi Roshn League arrive even sooner, on 13 August.

So what can you do until 13 August rolls around? Let me run through the sporting events we have a date with over the coming days.


  • Club Friendlies .. UAE Cup

    Clubs cram in several friendlies before the new 2026-27 season kicks off, but one stands out. Arsenal run their own tournament every year, and this time it comes with extra weight: they are the reigning Premier League champions.

    On the ninth of August, Arsenal host Germany's Borussia Dortmund at four o'clock in the afternoon Mecca and Cairo time, as part of the 2026 Emirates Cup friendly.


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  • European Qualifiers.. An Opportunity for Mohamed Salah

    The qualifying rounds for the Champions League and Europa League rarely command much attention. The teams involved at that stage tend to lack real quality.

    2026 is shaping up differently, though, and there's every reason to tune into the Europa League qualifiers if you follow the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

    Besiktas, the club on the verge of signing the Egyptian Pharaoh this summer, are in those very qualifiers. They face Denmark's Midtjylland tomorrow, Thursday, at nine o'clock in the evening Mecca and Cairo time, in the first leg of the second round.

    Here's your chance to get acquainted with the Turkish side and the squad Mo could join next season (2026-27).


  • European Super Cup

    Back to European football, and the first official showpiece of the season lands on 12 August: the Super Cup.

    Paris Saint-Germain, the Champions League winners, take on Europa League holders Aston Villa.


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  • Lionel Messi: Inter Miami's Journey Continues

    Wondering how Lionel Messi will bounce back after losing the 2026 World Cup? The American league marches on!

    Inter Miami face Chicago in the early hours of tomorrow morning, Thursday, Mecca time. Montreal await on 26 July, then comes Columbus on 2 August.

    Inter Miami have not revealed an official date for the Argentine star's return. Leo refused to head back to Argentina, preferring to stay in the United States after losing the final to Spain (1-0), and some press reports claim his comeback will not be delayed beyond the start of August.

  • Asian Elite Qualifiers.. Al-Ittihad and Al-Jazira

    On the Asian front, there are the qualifiers for the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite, featuring the Arab trio of Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad, the UAE's Al-Jazira and Jordan's Al-Hussein.

    The Saudi and Emirati pair are set to meet on 11 August. On the same day, the Jordanian side face Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor.


  • A major tournament is about to begin: the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

    Women's football is the only sphere of the game staging a major tournament right now.

    The Women's African tournament runs from 26 July until 16 August this year.

    Three Arab sides feature: hosts Morocco, Egypt and Algeria.


  • For film fans... the José Mourinho documentary

    Before we close the chapter on football and move on to other sports, let us end this section with a film about one of the game's legendary managers, the Portuguese Jose Mourinho.

    The documentary about the "Special One" lands on Netflix on 11 August. It comes in three parts, covering his private life and his career in football.


  • Tennis .. The men's Masters tournaments

    If you are a tennis fan, the current break in football coincides with the staging of the men's Masters tournaments..

    The Canadian Masters runs from 2 to 13 August.

    Cincinnati then takes over, from 13 to 23 August.


  • Formula 1

    As for the speed races, we have a date with the "Hungarian Grand Prix". The race runs over five stages: three free practice sessions, qualifying and the final race, from 24 to 26 July.


  • Athletics: European Championship

    Finally, for athletics fans, the European Athletics Championships will be held in the city of Birmingham, from 10 to 16 August.


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