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'A good signal for us' - Antonee Robinson shines, Malik Tillman shows versatility and Miles Robinson struggles: Winners and losers from USMNT loss to Germany

Winners & Losers
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Germany
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USA vs Germany
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A. Robinson
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M. Robinson
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M. Tillman

The USMNT fell short against Germany in their final pre-World Cup tune-up, but Mauricio Pochettino still saw signs of progress as Antonee Robinson delivered a stunning goal, Malik Tillman impressed in a deeper role, and Miles Robinson endured another difficult outing.

CHICAGO -- When the U.S. Men's National Team conceded just over one minute into Saturday's World Cup send-off game, manager Mauricio Pochettino's first reaction was, of course, frustration. You never want to concede early. Not even in friendlies or, in Pochettino's preferred term, "non-official games".

His second reaction, though? Excitement. Now, with that goal, he and his team were given a chance to do something: learn.

"I was thinking that we were lucky," he said. "Because to face a situation where we concede a goal to a team like Germany with top players? It's an amazing challenge for us to see how we react, how we show character, how we show togetherness, and how we play under pressure.

"In the moment, I was sad, I was upset, of course, but after that, it changed, because I think it's lucky and good for us to see the reaction of the team."

Pochettino got what he wanted, even if the match itself ended in a 2-1 defeat. The U.S. did react, getting on the front foot throughout the first half against a top-10 team in the world. They got their goal eventually, thanks to a lightning strike from Antonee Robinson that ignited the crowd in Chicago. The U.S., to their credit, were unlucky not to get a second. Germany, though, were talented enough to get theirs, ultimately holding on to a 2-1 win after mass substitutions in the second half.

Friendlies, or non-official games, aren't always about results, though. Pochettino prefers them, of course, but he also enjoys responses. He got one on Saturday in the final pre-World Cup tuneup. Now, with the real games on the horizon, he feels his team is more ready than before, and that's the point of these games, in the end.

"I think it was an even game. If you see the stats, there were similar stats and some stats for us," Pochettino said. "I am so happy with the commitment and how the team was thinking...I think we need to be happy...I think it was a good signal for us."

GOAL breaks down the Winners and Losers from Soldier Field...

  • Antonee Robinson, USMNTGetty

    WINNER: Antonee Robinson

    You won't see many cleaner strikes. On the volley, first-time, clean as can be - the World Cup hasn't even started yet, but Robinson probably scored the USMNT's goal of the summer.

    "I see the ball coming out towards me," he recalled, "And I just thought I'd commit to it. Hit it as hard as you can, try and hit the target, and if it goes out, we reset. Luckily, it flew in the back of the net."

    In a way, the U.S. needed it, too. Germany had seized the lead early, and while the U.S. had improved since then, there was a need for just a little bit more life. It came with Robinson's thunderous volley. In the moments after, the U.S. seemed to benefit from that jolt of energy, one that brought Soldier Field to life.



    Robinson doesn't score many and, in truth, he isn't expected to. He does have these types of moments in his game, though. Germany learned that the hard way.

    "I asked him if he's ever hit a ball sweeter than that, and he claims he has," longtime teammate Tim Ream said with a laugh. "It was an unbelievable strike. As soon as the ball popped up, and I saw, I was like, 'Is he going to?', and sure enough, he did."

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  • Miles RobinsonGetty

    LOSER: Miles Robinson

    Not solely to blame, but Robinson does get a chunk of it for Germany's early goal.

    It was a fantastic set-piece routine, one that the Germans executed to perfection. Nico Schlotterbeck screened Tim Ream right in the center of the box, taking out one of the USMNT's key set-piece defenders. As a result, Robinson was left one-on-one with Kai Havertz and, as the Arsenal star did in last week's Champions League finale, he made no mistake to net a goal before anyone could blink.

    In some situations, Robinson would get the benefit of the doubt. It's a little harder this time. His mistake against Senegal gifted them a goal, and this start against Germany wasn't exactly a bright one. There was no real redemption, then, for a player that needed it.

  • Malik Tillman, USMNTGetty

    WINNER: Malik Tillman

    Tillman was asked to play a little differently on Saturday. He was asked, at times, to move a little deeper in midfield as he worked alongside Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie. You'd have to say it worked, too, as Tillman had no real struggles against a very good Germany team.

    "It's a different position defensively," Tillman said. "But it still gives me a lot of freedom."

    The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder made the most of that freedom. He created the joint-most chances in the game with three. He won six of nine duels. He had four tackles and three passes into the final third. Generally, that paints a picture of a player who made an impact all over the field. The eye test said that about Tillman as well, as his pressing was a legitimate difference-maker for the U.S. from a different spot on the field.

    "I've played as a six sometimes," he said. "I know what to do, how to move, how to get on the ball. Yeah, I think I'm quite flexible when it comes to positions."

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  • United States v Senegal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    LOSER: Folarin Balogun

    It was a tough day for Balogun, not necessarily due to anything he did but rather what he wasn't able to do.

    To put it simply, Balogun didn't get many opportunities on the ball. In 72 minutes, he had a total of 20 touches. He passed the ball just nine times, headlined by one across goal just ahead of Sergino Dest. Largely, Balogun was limited to running into channels to open up space, which was helpful, but that space never really opened up for the striker himself as Germany's defenders kept him largely under wraps.

    There were moments where he could have gotten loose, though. Tillman missed a chance to slide it to him before, being called offside. Christian Pulisic took one too many touches with the ball on a few sequences where he could have tried playing in Balogun. Dest had a few good moments on the right, but none that really ended in a ball for the striker to put into the goal.

    Overall, it was a tough day for Balogun, although not one without some encouraging signs. He did not get many clear looks, but he also was not invisible or uninvolved. Still, he will want more touches, more chances, and more influence once the real games begin.

  • Kai Havertz Felix Nmecha Germany 2026Getty Images

    WINNER: Kai Havertz

    He has a knack for scoring early. Instead of it all falling apart after, though, this time it worked well for Havertz. That's because he made it so.

    The German attacker scored the opening goal, netting just a minute into the match. That follows up on the early goal he scored in his last game: the Champions League final. In that game, Havertz was the one high moment as Arsenal failed to pile it on before falling to Paris Saint-Germain. This time, Havertz's side was able to score a second goal thanks to another big moment from the Arsenal star.

    Leroy Sane will get the credit for the winner, and rightfully so, but it was Havertz's first touch and lay-off that teed Sane up for the opportunity. A goal, an assist, and, in the end, a 2-1 win - it was a good day for Havertz, one that will surely help him turn the page a bit on a heartbreak from the Champions League the last time out.