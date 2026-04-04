According to Petersen, Undav’s expertise as a player in the penalty area is what sets him apart most. Furthermore, the 29-year-old is a “great provider for Wirtz, Musiala and the players who need that.”

Undav provided a masterclass during the week when he scored the winning goal in the 2-1 victory in the friendly in Stuttgart.

"He’s so clever," gushed Petersen. "If you look at the goal against Ghana: 99 per cent of players would be offside there, but not him. 99 per cent wouldn’t score there, but he did."

Despite scoring the winner for Germany, Undav faced criticism from Nagelsmann afterwards and was told that his role as a super-sub is unlikely to change ahead of the World Cup.