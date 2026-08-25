'It's a wasted effort' - Emmanuel Petit calls for Gianni Infantino's departure as France legend details FIFA open letter

The football world has been rocked by the publication of an open letter signed by a collective of former international stars, including Mikael Silvestre, Olivier Dacourt, and Lucy Bronze. The group has come together to express their deep-seated concerns regarding the governance of the beautiful game, taking aim at the way power is currently being exercised at the very top of the sport.

Speaking on RMC’s Rothen s’enflamme, the 1998 World Cup hero explained the origins of his involvement and the specific incidents that triggered this public backlash. "It was Silvestre who contacted me a few days ago by message to ask me if I agreed to put my name on a list of former players that followed what had happened once again during the World Cup in the United States, notably the Infantino-Trump episode," Petit said. The former midfielder believes that the current leadership has lost its way, stating that "change is necessary."