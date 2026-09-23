How to get Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The UEFA Nations League returns with a high-stakes international clash as Bosnia and Herzegovina host Romania at Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica. Both European nations face off in a critical group encounter that carries massive promotional implications and tournament standing points.

GOAL provides all the necessary details regarding matchday ticketing, seating categories, price points, and direct guidance on how to secure your seats.

When is Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania takes place at Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, with kick-off time to be confirmed closer to the date.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 17 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Bilino Polje Stadium

Where to buy Bosnia vs Romania tickets?

Official primary tickets are distributed directly through the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina official portal, BHFF Fans, which handles standard general admission releases for home fixtures in Zenica. Supporters should check the official platform early to secure standard tickets when public allocations open.

If primary sales sell out completely or specific seating tiers become unavailable on the official portal, secondary marketplace platforms like Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Bosnia vs Romania tickets?

Standard single match tickets on the official ticketing portal start at approximately €20 for general admission seating behind the goals at Bilino Polje Stadium.

Secondary market like Ticombo entry prices start at around €125 on secondary platforms when standard allocations sell out on primary ticket outlets.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania Form

Bosnia and Herzegovina go into this fixture having recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to the United States at the World Cup, though they beat Qatar 3-1 earlier in the tournament. They also drew 1-1 with both Canada and Panama during that run. Across those five games, Bosnia scored six goals and conceded eight.

Romania have posted two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Wales, and they drew 1-1 with Georgia before that. Earlier in the run, they lost to both Slovakia and Turkey, while a 7-1 win over San Marino stands as their biggest result of the period. Hagi's side scored eleven goals and conceded four across those five matches, giving them a notably stronger defensive record than their opponents heading into this game.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Romania 3-1 at home in a World Cup qualifier. Romania had won the reverse fixture earlier that year, beating Bosnia 1-0 in Bucharest in March 2025. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, the series is closely contested, with previous meetings also including two Nations League encounters in 2022 and a European Championship qualifier in 2011. Romania have generally fared better on home soil, but Bosnia's recent win in Zenica shows the home advantage in this fixture is real.



