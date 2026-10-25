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Ballon d'Or contenders GFX 1:1GOAL

Who will win the Ballon d'Or? Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and why 2026 is the most open - and flawed - race in Golden Ball history

There is no runaway favourite for the most prestigious individual prize in the game ahead of it being awarded in London on Monday

Mark Doyle

  • The winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or will be announced on Monday and, as it stands, it's not yet clear who will take home the most coveted individual honour in football.

    There are three obvious frontrunners, in Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal, but there are three former recipients in the chasing pack, Ousmane Dembele, Rodri and eight-time winner Lionel Messi, while Michael Olise and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are legitimate dark horses.

    Indeed, what makes this year's race so interesting is the fact that nobody has a cast-iron case, and it's very easy to make an argument both in favour and against each and every contender...


  • Ousmane Dembele

    Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2026
    Getty Images Sport

    The one-time enfant terribile of French football is bidding to win a second consecutive Ballon d'Or

    PROS: The big question over Dembele was whether a once-maddeningly ill-disciplined and inconsistent character could maintain his Ballon d'Or-winning form and, after recovering from some injury issues during the first half of last season, the versatile forward once again played a pivotal role in Paris Saint-Germain winning a second consecutive Champions League. Dembele scored six times in his team's final four games in the competition, before then netting his first-ever World Cup goals - six, to be precise - as France finished fourth in North America.

    CONS: Dembele didn't quite shine as brightly as in 2024-25, when he was the clear favourite to win the Ballon d'Or. Indeed, one would be perfectly entitled to argue that he was neither PSG's best player during their second Champions League success, nor France's most effective forward at the World Cup. Consequently, there's nowhere near as much buzz around Dembele this year, even if he has proven beyond all shadow of a doubt that he's an elite attacker.

  • Harry Kane

    England v Congo DR: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026
    Getty Images Sport

    The England and Bayern Munich striker has been in sensational goal-scoring form for club and country

    PROS: Nobody scored more goals than Kane over the course of the 2025-26 season (73) and the centre-forward's lethal finishing helped Bayern Munich record a domestic treble - which is pretty good for a 33-year-old once ridiculed for his lack of winners' medals.

    CONS: Kane's case rests solely on his impressive goal tally, because he didn't manage to get his hands on either the Champions League trophy or the World Cup - and it's rare for someone to be crowned the best player on the planet without having already won one of the game's top honours. It's also worth remembering that while Kane netted six times during England's third-placed finish in North America, he didn't score once after the round of 16 and went missing when his country needed him most, in the shocking semi-final loss to Argentina.

  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

    FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN MUNICH-PSG
    AFP

    The Georgian winger was unquestionably the most decisive player in last season's Champions League

    PROS: PSG really didn't look like they needed another winger when Kvaratskhelia arrived at Parc des Princes in January 2025, but he added a whole other dimension to Luis Enrique's attack, propelling the Parisians to a first European Cup win. The Georgian was even better last season, though, rightly named the Champions League's Player of the Season after becoming the first player to be directly involved in at least one goal in seven consecutive knockout stage matches, as PSG retained their continental crown.

    CONS: He didn't get to play in the World Cup. Had Georgia qualified, and Kvaratskhelia made any sort of positive impact, it would be so difficult to argue against him winning the Ballon d'Or. However, we know how important the tournament is when it comes to influencing voters and, for that reason alone, we think 'Kvaradona' might even struggle to finish in the top three, which would feel so harsh on the 25-year-old.


  • Kylian Mbappe

    FBL-WC-2026-MATCH17-FRA-SEN
    AFP

    Mbappe may not be viewed as a team player, but there is arguably no more lethal individual in the game today

    PROS: Like Yamal, Mbappe has not been shy about talking up his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or. And just like Yamal, he's got a strong case. Mbappe scored more goals than anybody else in La Liga, the Champions League (despite Real Madrid going out in the quarter-finals) and the World Cup. What's more, his Golden Boot-winning heroics in North America also saw him become the tournament's all-time leading scorer. So, if the Ballon d'Or is going to be decided by goals, Mbappe's arguably carry more weight than even Kane's.

    CONS: Mbappe's sensational strike-rate didn't result in either his club or his country winning a trophy. Worse still, the forward's critics claim that his individualism actually hinders the teams he represents, which is why, the argument goes, that PSG have improved since he left Parc des Princes and Madrid have got worse since he arrived at the Bernabeu. This very negative perception is unlikely to have done his Ballon d'Or bid any good whatsoever.

  • Lionel Messi

    FBL-WC-2026-MATCH19-ARG-ALG
    AFP

    The Argentine rather remarkably proved at 39 of that he remains one of the world's best players

    PROS: Even by the GOAT's standards, what Lionel Messi has achieved over the past year has been extraordinary. The No.10 inspired Inter Miami to their first ever MLS Cup success before leading Argentina all the way to a second consecutive World Cup final with a string of decisive displays at 39 years of age - and while his father was losing his battle with illness. Just astounding.

    CONS: If Argentina had won the World Cup, we probably wouldn't even be having this debate - Messi would be the overwhelming favourite to win a ninth Ballon d'Or. However, the nature of the Albiceleste's defeat to Spain will likely be held against Messi, as will the fact that MLS is looked down upon by the majority of voters. Is that unfair? Absolutely. But, unfortunately, it's also true.

  • Michael Olise

    RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
    Getty Images Sport

    The France winger has taken his game to a whole other level since joining Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in 2024

    PROS: Olise is quite simply the most creative attacking talent in the game today. He assisted a whopping 41 goals across the 2025-26 campaign, laying on a record-breaking seven assists in the World Cup alone. Consequently, plenty of people believe that Olise - not Kane - is Bayern's key man, which is why the silky-skilled winger was voted the Bavarians' best player for the second year in a row, while also being named the Bundesliga's Player of the Season.

    CONS: Olise unfortunately finds himself in the same boat as his club-mate Kane. For all his unselfish individual excellence, he didn't actually pick up one of the team prizes that really matters - at least in terms of the Ballon d'Or. Bayern were edged out by PSG in an epic Champions League semi-final before France fell at the same stage at the World Cup - and in rather meek fashion, too. So, while Olise is football's new assist king, we don't think he'll be crowned the best player in the game - at least not yet.

  • Rodri

    President Trump And First Lady Attend FIFA World Cup Final In New Jersey
    Getty Images News

    The former Manchester City midfielder reminded everyone of his brilliance by inspiring Spain to World Cup glory

    PROS: There was a very real fear that Rodri might not get back to his Ballon d'Or-winning best after tearing his ACL in September 2025, particularly as he was also hindered by injuries at Manchester City last season. However, the midfielder was magnificent at this year's World Cup, absolutely running the show for Spain as Luis de la Fuente's side starved every single opponent of possession on their way to lifting the trophy in New Jersey. As a result, Rodri's status as one of the finest No.6s in football history is now secure.

    CONS: Rodri may well have been untouchable at the World Cup but, as already alluded to, he wasn't really operating at the peak of his powers during his injury-interrupted 2025-26 campaign, which is one of the main reasons why Manchester City failed to win either the Premier League or the Champions League - because he was that important to Pep Guardiola's team. It would, thus, be a surprise if he managed to win a second Ballon d'Or based solely on his performances for Spain during the summer.

  • Lamine Yamal

    FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ESPANYOL
    AFP

    The teenage winger has now added a World Cup winners' medal to the European Championship title he won in 2024

    PROS: There's been no more exciting player to watch over the past couple of seasons than Yamal, the outrageously talented teenager who finished second in last year's Ballon d'Or vote. In 2026, Yamal won a second consecutive La Liga title before Spain's triumph in North America made him the youngest player in football history to win both the European Championship and the World Cup.

    CONS: While Barca once again fell short in the Champions League, there's really only one hole to pick in Yamal's case - and it could cost him the Ballon d'Or. Basically, the 19-year-old was nowhere near his brilliant best at the World Cup. He was quite clearly hindered by an injury which curtailed his club campaign, but despite completing more dribbles than anyone else at the tournament, he didn't register a single assist, and contributed just one goal, against Saudi Arabia, in the group stage.