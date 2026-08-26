Where next for Folarin Balogun? Tottenham, Barcelona and the USMNT star’s best transfer options after World Cup breakout

What to do about Folarin Balogun? The USMNT forward had an immensely complicated summer. First, the good stuff. In four starts, he bagged three goals, leading the U.S. line and adding a cutting edge that the team had been missing for years. He endeared himself to the American public and showed that a drawn-out recruitment saga for a then-not-quite-complete striker was entirely worth it. From a production, cold, hard ROI standpoint, this was a perfect summer.

But then there was the bad stuff. Balogun's red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, no matter how unfortunate, sparked something of a firestorm. It was a harsh decision in the heat of the moment, and, of course, made its way to the White House. President Donald Trump intervened, and Balogun's one-game red card suspension was lifted. By no fault of his own, Balogun became an emblem of everything that was wrong with a Trumpian World Cup, the guy who was able to skirt past the rules because he played for the home team.

Whatever you make of that, though, there is no doubt that his stock as a club footballer rose. Balogun is, as of the time of writing, on the books at Monaco but heavily linked with an exit. There's a really compelling argument to be made for his departure, too. A player of Balogun's quality and stature should probably be operating in a more prestigious competition - if not the highest levels of Europe. He probably needs a new challenge after seeing things go a little bit stale in Ligue 1. And then there is the more basic fact that Balogun is a really good footballer who plays a premium position. Teams pay big for that.

But where should he end up? It's a tricky one. There are options abroad and in France, as well as the opportunity to stay put. GOAL runs through Balogun's future landing spots...